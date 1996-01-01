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Hell
Jesus taught that hell is a real possibility for those who deliberately separate themselves from God and refuse his offer of love and forgiveness.
Matthew 25:41
Depart from me, you accursed, into that eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.
Revelation 21:8
But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the polluted, as for murderers, fornicators, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their lot shall be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.