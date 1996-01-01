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Contraception
God created man and woman and gave them the gift of sexuality, which includes beautiful, natural ways to cooperate with his plan and have children in responsible ways. However, contraception deliberately thwarts this plan.
Genesis 38:8-10
Judah said to Onan, “Go in to your brother’s wife, and perform the duty of a brother-in-law to her, and raise up offspring for your brother.” But Onan knew that the offspring would not be his; so when he went in to his brother’s wife he spilled the semen on the ground, lest he should give offspring to his brother. And what he did was displeasing in the sight of the Lord, and he slew him also.
Romans 2:14-15
When Gentiles who have not the law do by nature what the law requires, they are a law to themselves, even though they do not have the law. They show that what the law requires is written on their hearts, while their conscience also bears witness and their conflicting thoughts accuse or perhaps excuse them.