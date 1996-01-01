Genesis 38:8-10

Contraception, particularly in the form of coitus interruptus (the withdrawal method), is called onanism. The name comes from this Old Testament figure Onan, who spilled his seed on the ground to avoid contributing offspring for his deceased brother Er.

Because Er died without children, it was Onan’s duty, according to ancient Jewish custom, to marry his deceased brother’s widow and “raise up seed for the deceased brother that his name be not blotted out of Israel” (Deut. 25:5-10). Not wanting his deceased brother’s wife, Tamar, to conceive, Onan “wasted his seed on the ground” during sexual intercourse with her. And, the Bible tells us, “what he did was displeasing in the sight of the Lord, and he slew him also.”