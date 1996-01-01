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Anointing of the Sick

Jesus commanded his disciples to pray for and anoint the sick among them, and so from the earliest days of Christianity, the gravely ill have been brought to the Church for prayer. This sacrament provides grace to the infirm so that they can unite their sufferings to Christ’s sufferings and find sanctification and healing.
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