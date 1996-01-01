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Anointing of the Sick
Jesus commanded his disciples to pray for and anoint the sick among them, and so from the earliest days of Christianity, the gravely ill have been brought to the Church for prayer. This sacrament provides grace to the infirm so that they can unite their sufferings to Christ’s sufferings and find sanctification and healing.
James 5:13-15
Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. Is any cheerful? Let him sing praise. Is any among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the Church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord; and the prayer of faith will save the sick man, and the Lord will raise him up; and if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven.