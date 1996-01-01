← Anointing of the Sick
James 5:13-15
Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. Is any cheerful? Let him sing praise. Is any among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the Church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord; and the prayer of faith will save the sick man, and the Lord will raise him up; and if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven.
Catholic Perspective
St. James encourages prayer for all those who suffer. He also mentions a special religious ceremony—distinct from mere prayer—for those who are sick. This ritual, performed exclusively by “the elders of the Church,” will “save” the sick man. God will raise the sick man up, and if he has committed any sins they will be forgiven.
The ritual James describes is the sacrament of anointing of the sick.
This sacrament is also implicit in Mark 6:13, when Jesus gives his 12 apostles the power to heal with the anointing of oil.
Common Objections
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|THE MINISTRY TO HEAL IS NOT EXCLUSIVE TO THE APOSTLES AND ELDERS.
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|JAMES IS ONLY REFERRING TO PHYSICAL HEALING.