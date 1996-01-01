James 5:13-15

St. James encourages prayer for all those who suffer. He also mentions a special religious ceremony—distinct from mere prayer—for those who are sick. This ritual, performed exclusively by “the elders of the Church,” will “save” the sick man. God will raise the sick man up, and if he has committed any sins they will be forgiven.

The ritual James describes is the sacrament of anointing of the sick.

This sacrament is also implicit in Mark 6:13, when Jesus gives his 12 apostles the power to heal with the anointing of oil.