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Abortion

Catholics believe that only God can create life and that from the moment of conception he gives each human being a unique, unrepeatable, and immortal soul. The latest scientific advancements support the fact that human life begins at conception. This understanding leads Catholics to defend all life from the moment of conception until natural death.
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