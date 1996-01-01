← Abortion
Jeremiah 1:4-5
Now the word of the Lord came to me saying, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations”
Catholic Perspective
Jeremiah tells us that God knows us before we are conceived in our mother’s wombs. God knows and loves us at the moment of our conception. Moreover, he “consecrate[s]” the unborn. The unborn should be respected as human persons, having the right to life and other human rights.
Common Objections
|+
|WHO IS TO SAY WHAT GOD’S PLAN IS FOR AN UNBORN CHILD?
|+
|EXODUS 21 DOES NOT RECOGNIZE AN UNBORN CHILD AS A PERSON.
Next Verse
Luke 1:39-44
In those days Mary arose and went with haste into the hill country, to a city of Judah, and she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth. And when Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the babe leaped in her womb; and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit and she exclaimed with a loud cry, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb! And why is this granted me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me? For behold, when the voice of your greeting came to my ears, the babe in my womb leaped for joy (emphases added).