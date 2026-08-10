Why Does It Take So Long to Become Catholic? Faith and Apologetics

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-is-becoming-catholic-so-long-faith-and-apologetics
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“Why Does It Take So Long to Become Catholic?” This question opens a discussion on the intricacies of the Catholic initiation process. Other topics include the concerns of a Jewish individual raised atheist who loves Jesus but hesitates to join the Church, and how Catholics can defend their faith without being apologists.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:29 - Why is the process to become Catholic so long?
- 14:13 - I’m Jewish but I was raised atheist. I love Jesus but I’m afraid to go to the Church.
- 29:14 - I struggle with defending the faith. How should a Catholic defend the faith without needing to be an apologist?
- 42:01 - Regarding Papal Infallibility in Vatican 1. What historical documents affirm this doctrine?
- 47:45 - I’m joining OCIA because of the Church fathers and apostolic succession. Do Episcopalian have apostolic succession?
- 49:58 - I’m reading the Early Church Father and I’m not Catholic because I’m trying to figure what my next step is.
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