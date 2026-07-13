www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-did-jesus-have-to-die-for-our-sins-salvation-explained
Audio only:
“Why did Jesus have to die for our sins?” This question opens a discussion on the necessity of Christ’s sacrifice, addressing whether God could have chosen another path for forgiveness. The conversation also touches on Calvin’s view of predestination and resources for understanding salvation from a Catholic perspective, along with a variety of other intriguing questions.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:46 - Why did Jesus have to die for our sins? Couldn’t God have forgiven us another way?
- 10:44 - Can you explain Calvin’s understanding of predestination and if we still disagree with what he taught?
- 16:21 - Is there a resource that gives a clear total overall understanding of salvation from the Catholic perspective?
- 23:30 - Lightning round questions
- 48:08 - I think everything you are saying aligns with the protestant view of absolute corruption. Am I wrong on this?
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