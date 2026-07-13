Why Did Jesus Have to Die for Our Sins? Salvation Explained

“Why did Jesus have to die for our sins?” This question opens a discussion on the necessity of Christ’s sacrifice, addressing whether God could have chosen another path for forgiveness. The conversation also touches on Calvin’s view of predestination and resources for understanding salvation from a Catholic perspective, along with a variety of other intriguing questions.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com