www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-keeps-young-people-from-mass-vatican-ii-and-community
Audio only:
“What keeps young people from going to Mass?” This question opens a discussion on the challenges faced by the younger generation in engaging with their faith. Other topics include the need for Vatican II, concerns about social dynamics in church communities, and the experiences of recent converts starting young adult groups.
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Questions Covered:
- 06:09 - What keeps young people from going to Mass?
- 17:14 - What was the need for Vatican 2?
- 29:05 - I’ve been trying to go to Mass but the people are weird and lack social awareness. Will I have friends if I join?
- 40:02 - I’m non-Denom. How can I be sure the Catholic faith didn’t make a change that led it off track?
- 49:23 - Recent convert. I started a YA group at my parish.
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