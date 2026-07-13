www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-we-be-saved-by-faith-alone-salvation-and-tradition
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“Can we be saved by faith alone?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of salvation, touching on key concepts such as what salvation truly means. The conversation also addresses the relationship between Scripture and tradition, and explores the idea of “once saved, always saved,” providing a comprehensive look at these important theological topics.
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