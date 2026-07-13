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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Can We Be Saved by Faith Alone? Salvation and Tradition

Karlo Broussard
Brayden Cook2026-07-13T17:12:59
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“Can we be saved by faith alone?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of salvation, touching on key concepts such as what salvation truly means. The conversation also addresses the relationship between Scripture and tradition, and explores the idea of “once saved, always saved,” providing a comprehensive look at these important theological topics.

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Questions Covered:

  • 02:40 - What is Salvation?
  • 15:55 - Can we be saved by faith alone?
  • 35:15 - I’m reformed presbyterian and looking into Catholic. Regarding. CCC 74-82. Does one need to view scripture and tradition on equal footing in order to have salvation?
  • 44:05 - Once Saved Always Saved
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