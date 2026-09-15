St. Michael the Archangel | Catholic Answers Guide

When we think of saints, we usually think of human ones, particularly those formally canonized by the Church. For example, St. John Vianney, the patron saint of parish priests, and, also like St. Michael, known for his victorious battles against Satan. In addition, St. Michael is a non-bodily being, a pure spirit or angel whom God created, and one who belongs to the angelic choir or division known as archangels. Michael holds a special place in salvation history and in Catholic devotion, as he is often invoked for protection against evil spirits, including during exorcisms.

St. Michael the Archangel is one of the most powerful and revered saints in the Catholic Church. His name, quis ut deus in Latin, means, “Who is like God?” This is a rhetorical challenge to the pride of Satan, and a reminder that our strength is not in ourselves, but in being childlike disciples of our Lord Jesus Christ (see Matt. 18:1-4); and thus that we can do everything our Lord calls us to do, provided we remain in communion with him (see Phil. 4:13). In the Old Testament, St. Michael is presented as a prince or angelic patron of Israel (Dan. 10:1; 12:1). In the New Testament, he is also recognized as the leader of the angelic army that casts Satan and his followers out of heaven (Rev. 12:7–9).

Defender of the Church – Protector of the faithful and warrior against evil. Leader of the Heavenly Army – Goes ahead of all the angels in leading the war against evil, especially Satan and his demonic minions. Weigher of Souls – Present at and assisting the Lord during our particular judgment, and the Final Judgment (see CCC 1021-1022; 1038-1041). Angel of Death – Specifically at the hour of our death, serving to protect and, as needed, offering to reconcile people to God before they die.

These roles illustrate his power under God’s command and his place as a guardian of the Church and her members.

What Is the St. Michael the Archangel Prayer?

One of the most beloved devotions in the Church is the Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel, written by Pope Leo XIII in 1886. After celebrating the holy sacrifice of the Mass, Pope Leo XIII had a terrifying vision of demonic forces attacking the Church. In response, he wrote the famous prayer, which was once recited after the end of every Tridentine Low Mass, and which continues to be prayed today after Masses in many parishes throughout the world:

St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls.

Free Download | St. Michael the Archangel Prayer Card in English

Free Download | St. Michael the Archangel Prayer Card in Spanish

When Is St. Michael the Archangel’s Feast Day?

The Church celebrates the Feast of SS. Michael, Gabriel and Raphael, Archangels, also known as Michaelmas, on September 29. This feast honors not only St. Michael but also SS. Gabriel and Raphael, who are also named in Scripture. Traditional observances include Mass, special prayers, and devotions, especially the St. Michael Chaplet and novena.

In some Catholic countries, Michaelmas marks the end of harvest and the beginning of legal and academic terms.

How to Pray to St. Michael: Chaplets, Novenas, and More

In addition to the well-known short prayer, Catholics also pray the:

Chaplet of St. Michael the Archangel – A private devotion invoking the nine choirs of angels (Seraphim, Cherubim, Thrones, Dominions [or Dominations], Powers, Virtues, Principalities, Archangels and Angels).

– A private devotion invoking the nine choirs of angels (Seraphim, Cherubim, Thrones, Dominions [or Dominations], Powers, Virtues, Principalities, Archangels and Angels). Novena to St. Michael – Prayed over nine days, often leading up to his feast day.

– Prayed over nine days, often leading up to his feast day. Litany and personal intercessory prayers – Asking for his protection in times of spiritual warfare or temptation.

These devotions serve as a spiritual armor against demonic principalities and powers, reminding us that the Christian life is a battle (see Eph. 6:12).

Who Is St. Michael the Patron Saint of?

St. Michael is the patron of soldiers, police officers, doctors, and anyone involved in protecting life and upholding justice. He is also the guardian of the Church, invoked especially in times of trial, persecution, or demonic attack. His title as “prince of the heavenly host” makes him the archetype of holy defenders.

St. Michael in Scripture: From Daniel to Revelation

St. Michael appears in several passages of Scripture:

Daniel 10:13, 21 – A “chief prince” who helps the angel Gabriel battle against demonic forces.

– A “chief prince” who helps the angel Gabriel battle against demonic forces. Daniel 12:1 – St. Michael stands watch over God’s people in times of great distress.

– St. Michael stands watch over God’s people in times of great distress. Jude 1:9 – He contends with the devil over the body of Moses.

– He contends with the devil over the body of Moses. Revelation 12:7–9 – Leads the heavenly army in casting out of heaven the dragon (Satan) and other the other angels who rebelled against God (CCC 391-395), which anticipates our final battle against the devil (see CCC 2850-2854).

St. Michael in Art and Devotion

St. Michael the Archangel is one of the most frequently depicted saints in Christian art. He is often shown:

Wielding a sword or spear.

Weighing souls with scales.

Standing over a defeated dragon (Satan).

Famous sites include Mont-Saint-Michel in France, the Sanctuary of Monte Sant’Angelo in Italy, and various other churches honoring St. Michael the Archangel Catholic around the world.

Why Is Devotion to St. Michael Important Today?

In a world increasingly aware of spiritual warfare, devotion to St. Michael the Archangel is more important than ever. Many people, especially young Catholics, are confronted with New Age practices, witchcraft disguised as empowerment or entertainment, and even overt demonic activities, including black Masses. These are not harmless practices. They open the door to real spiritual danger.

St. Michael stands as a heavenly protector against these forces. In religious art, he is often depicted wielding a flaming sword, similar to the cherub noted in the book of Genesis (Gen. 3:24). Michael’s sword is a symbol of God’s justice, truth, and spiritual power. It visibly symbolizes his spiritual battle on our behalf, serving to illuminate and cut through the devil’s deception and reminding the faithful that,

“Neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Rom. 8:38-39)

When we invoke St. Michael through prayer, we are not engaging in superstition but entrusting ourselves to one of heaven’s most powerful warriors, who fights by the power of God for the protection of all souls.

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