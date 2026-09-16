In the Catholic Church, holy days of obligation are the most important days in the liturgical year, when the faithful are required to participate in Mass, including Sundays. Because it is the day Jesus rose from the dead and therefore signifies our “new creation” in him, Sunday is “the foremost holy day of obligation in the universal Church” ( CCC 2174; 2177 ). These holy days celebrate key events in salvation history and honor the central mysteries of our faith.

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) affirms, those who deliberately miss Mass on a holy day of obligation—“unless excused for a serious reason (for example, illness, the care of infants) or dispensed by their own pastor”—commit a mortal sin (CCC 2181). These sacred days call us to give our Lord Jesus Christ the worship he is due, “and through him to the Father in the Holy Spirit” (CCC 1325; see 1354; 1366; 1408). They also require us to abstain from unnecessary servile work on such days, which encompasses “refraining from engaging in work or activities that hinder the worship owed to God, the joy proper to the Lord’s Day, the performance of the works of mercy, and the appropriate relaxation of mind and body” (CCC 2185; see 2042; 2193).

Church Authority and Holy Days of Obligation

Some Christians argue that the Catholic Church’s laws which require the faithful to participate in religious worship are, apart from perhaps Sunday, manmade and arbitrary. However, throughout salvation history, God has always worked through visible human leaders in ministering to his people. That includes the New Covenant, as Jesus restores and fulfills the kingdom of Israel by founding his one Catholic Church. To foster both our earthly and eternal fulfillment, Jesus gives Peter (the first pope) and the other apostles the power to “bind and loose” in governing his Church (see Matt. 16:18-19; 18:15-18).

The Church’s laws expresses this power. Thus, because Peter and his apostolic confreres would only live so long, Jesus also provides that their apostolic successors, i.e., the bishops, receive this same power, lest Christ’s Church be left without visible, unifying human leaders for the hierarchy he had divinely established to guide it (see, e.g., Acts 1:15-26; 2 Tim. 2:2). Consequently, bishops must exercise their ministry in full communion with the pope (see Luke 22:31-32; John 21:15-17).

Furthermore, what the Church binds on earth God binds in heaven, and what the Church looses on earth God looses in heaven. Consequently, Catholics must realize that if we flout such liturgical laws, we don’t simply oppose human authorities; we also oppose the God who founded, empowers, and sustains his one Church.

Holy Days of Obligation in 2027: U.S. Calendar

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) designates—in addition to every Sunday—six solemnities as holy days of obligation in the United States. However, the obligation on certain days can be abrogated when they fall on a Saturday or Monday, and some ecclesiastical provinces have each transferred the Solemnity of the Ascension from Thursday to Sunday.

Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (January 1)

Yes, this is a holy day of obligation when January 1 falls on a day when the precept applies. Catholics honor the Blessed Virgin Mary as the Mother of God, recognizing her unique human role in the mystery of the Incarnation and thereby the salvation of the world.

In 2027, January 1 falls on a Friday, so the obligation applies. The USCCB’s complementary norm provides:

Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord (May 6, 2027)

This day commemorates Christ’s Ascension, when Jesus culminated his one sacrifice of Calvary in everlasting glory in the heavenly sanctuary. In 2027, the Ascension falls on Thursday, May 6. In the ecclesiastical provinces of Boston, Hartford, New York, Omaha, and Philadelphia, it is a holy day of obligation on that Thursday. In most U.S. dioceses, including California, the celebration is transferred to Sunday, May 9.

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (August 15)

August 15 celebrates the Assumption of the Blessed Mother, body and soul, into heaven.

In 2027, the Solemnity of the Assumption falls on Sunday, August 15, which is already a holy day of obligation, and so this great Marian solemnity will be celebrated on a Sunday this year.

Solemnity of All Saints (November 1)

The Solemnity of All Saints honors and gives thanks to the Lord for all the saints in heaven, both those proclaimed by the Church as well as the many holy men and women whose lives are fully known only to God.

In 2027, November 1 falls on a Monday. Because the USCCB’s complementary norms abrogate the precept when All Saints falls on a Monday, it is not a holy day of obligation in 2027. However, participating in Mass is strongly encouraged to honor all the saints in heaven and offer right worship to the Lord, whose holy friends and collaborators the saints are.

Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary (December 8)

The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception celebrates the unique grace given to Mary from the first moment of her conception: she was preserved from original sin in preparation for her role as the Mother of the divine Savior.

This feast takes place nine months before the celebration of Mary’s Nativity on September 8. The Immaculate Conception is also the patronal feast of the United States.

In 2027, December 8 falls on a Wednesday, so it is a holy day of obligation.

Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord (December 25)

Catholics are required to participate in Mass on Christmas Day, one of the most sacred celebrations of the Catholic liturgical year. On December 25, the Church celebrates the Nativity of Jesus Christ, the Son of God who became man for our salvation (see John 3:16-17).

Christmas is a holy day of obligation every year, regardless of the day of the week on which December 25 falls.

Understanding the Catholic Church’s Calendar

These holy days remain part of the Church’s rich liturgical calendar, interwoven with Ordinary Time, Lent, Easter, and Advent. They remind us that our lives are not shaped merely by civil holidays but, most importantly, by the rhythm of our life in Christ as members of his Catholic Church.

The USCCB publishes an annual liturgical calendar for the dioceses of the United States, listing each day’s celebration and its liturgical rank. The 2027 calendar provides the dates used above.

Do I Have to Participate in Mass on Every Holy Day?

The Church requires Catholics in the United States to participate in Mass on every Sunday and the other holy days of obligation established by the USCCB, which are subject to the exceptions and transfers described above. (The faithful are required to receive Holy Communion only once a year.)

In 2027, the days on which the obligation applies are:

Mary, the Holy Mother of God (January 1) The Ascension of the Lord (May 6 in the provinces that retain Thursday observance; Sunday May 9 in most U.S. dioceses) The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (August 15) The Immaculate Conception (December 8) Christmas Day (December 25)

All Saints Day (November 1) is not obligatory in 2027 because it falls on a Monday.

Commonly Asked Questions

Is Today a Holy Day of Obligation? Check the USCCB 2027 calendar to see the liturgical celebration for a particular date. The obligation can also vary by ecclesiastical province, particularly for the Ascension.

Check the USCCB 2027 calendar to see the liturgical celebration for a particular date. The obligation can also vary by ecclesiastical province, particularly for the Ascension. Is All Saints Day a Holy Day of Obligation in 2027? In 2027, November 1 falls on a Monday, so the precept to participate in Mass is abrogated in the United States. It remains a solemnity, though, and thus a day on which the Catholic faithful should honor and thank God for all the saints—and participating in Mass is an especially edifying way to do so.

In 2027, November 1 falls on a Monday, so the precept to participate in Mass is abrogated in the United States. It remains a solemnity, though, and thus a day on which the Catholic faithful should honor and thank God for all the saints—and participating in Mass is an especially edifying way to do so. Is Thanksgiving a Holy Day of Obligation? Thanksgiving is a civil holiday and is not a holy day of obligation.

Thanksgiving is a civil holiday and is not a holy day of obligation. Is January 1 a Holy Day of Obligation? January 1 is a holy day of obligation in 2027 because it falls on a Friday.

January 1 is a holy day of obligation in 2027 because it falls on a Friday. Is Good Friday a Holy Day of Obligation? No, but it is a day of fasting, abstinence, and penance.

No, but it is a day of fasting, abstinence, and penance. Is Holy Thursday a Holy Day of Obligation? Participating in the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper is not obligatory, but it commences the Paschal Triduum and is one of the most beautiful liturgies of the year. All are encouraged to participate.

Living the Catholic Faith

Holy days aren’t merely obligations; they are blessed opportunities to grow in holiness, celebrate the mysteries of our faith, and give our Lord the worship he greatly deserves. Make them a part of your domestic church by:

Participating in Mass with your family or friends.

Reading the daily Mass readings, especially the Gospel.

Praying the rosary, especially with family or friends.

Reflecting on the lives of the saints.

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