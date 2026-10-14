Why Make a Gift of Stock to Catholic Answers?

Investing in the stock market long-term has proven to be a good way to grow value … but it also tends to be accompanied by a high level of volatility.

Do you have stocks, ETFs or mutual funds that have increased significantly in value? Are you considering selling them but are concerned about capital gains taxes?

There is a solution! Give a gift of appreciated securities to Catholic Answers.

How It Works

When you sell appreciated securities, you are normally taxed on the gain in value since you purchased them. However, if you donate those appreciated securities to Catholic Answers, your gains are not taxable. In fact, you will receive a charitable deduction for the full, fair-market value of the securities as of the date of the gift. To qualify, you must have held the stocks or bonds for more than one year.

Your financial advisor or advisory firm can even wire the shares directly to Catholic Answers’ investment account (see below).

How Do I Get Started?

To make a direct gift of securities to Catholic Answers please call 619-387-7200 and ask for either Rosie Dunphy (rosie@catholic.com), Peter Key (pkey@catholic.com), or Christine Crow (cvenditti@catholic.com) in the development department.