Why hasn’t the pope consecrated Russia to the Immaculate Heart?

When the Virgin Mary appeared at Fatima, she stated emphatically that there would not be world peace unless the pope consecrated Russia to her Immaculate Heart. Why won’t the pope do this?

The consecration took place on March 25, 1984 when Pope John Paul II, in union with the bishops of the world, consecrated the world and “in a special way . . . those individuals and nations which particularly need to be thus entrusted and consecrated” to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Russia was named indirectly, probably for political and ecumenical reasons, but Sr. Lucia dos Santos, the last surviving Fatima seer, assured the papal nuncio to Portugal that our Lady’s request for the consecration had been fulfilled. A timeline of the consecration and related events can be found at EWTN.