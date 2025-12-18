Why do we genuflect and what does it mean?

I've always wondered why we genuflect at Mass. What does it mean and when should we do it?

According to the General Instruction of the Roman Missal, “A genuflection, made by bending the right knee to the ground, signifies adoration, and therefore it is reserved for the Most Blessed Sacrament, as well as for the Holy Cross from the solemn adoration during the liturgical celebration on Good Friday until the beginning of the Easter Vigil” (274).