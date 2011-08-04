Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
Q&A

Why Couldn’t my Brother-in-Law Have a Funeral Mass, but the Rich and Powerful Can?

Catholic Answers Staff

Question:

When my brother-in-law died, there was no priest available and so he couldn’t have a funeral Mass. A deacon said prayers at the funeral home and at the grave site. At Senator Ted Kennedy’s funeral, there were six priests and a cardinal. Do the rich and powerful get special consideration?

Answer:

I am very sorry for your loss and sorry that your family was unable to arrange for a funeral Mass for your relative. Unfortunately, human nature being what it is, it is very possible that more effort is made to accommodate the well-known and influential. This isn’t the fault of the Catholic Church, but of frail human beings within the Church. The good news is that you can arrange for memorial Masses to be said for the repose of your relative’s soul. This can be done either at your parish or by a religious order. Just contact the coordinator for memorial Masses and ask what needs to be done.

