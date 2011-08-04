When Does Gossip Become a Mortal Sin?

Question:
When does gossip become grave enough to be considered a mortal sin?
Answer:
Unless the matter under discussion is a common news item, when someone’s gossip negatively alters the opinion another has regarding a third person, one has committed a grave action. If it is done with full knowledge and deliberate consent, the grave action then becomes a mortal sin. Gossip is a far more serious matter than most of us like to consider.
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us