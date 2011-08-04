Dear catholic.com visitors: This website from Catholic Answers, with all its many resources, is the world's largest source of explanations for Catholic beliefs and practices. A fully independent, lay-run, 501(c)(3) ministry that receives no funding from the institutional Church, we rely entirely on the generosity of everyday people like you to keep this website going with trustworthy , fresh, and relevant content. If everyone visiting this month gave just $1, catholic.com would be fully funded for an entire year. Do you find catholic.com helpful? Please make a gift today. SPECIAL PROMOTION FOR NEW MONTHLY DONATIONS! Thank you and God bless.
I was hoping you can explain what gossip is. I always thought it was talking about someone’s personal business or saying half-truths and innuendos. But is it also repeating what you heard about someone divorcing or getting in trouble? When does communicating information turn into gossip?
Answer:
A good rule of thumb is not to say anything that we wouldn’t want said about us.
