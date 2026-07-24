Holy Spirit Prayer: What Does “They Shall Be Created” Mean?

The traditional “Come, Holy Spirit” prayer asks God to send forth the Holy Spirit so that “they shall be created.” What does this line mean when human beings have already been created? When we say the prayer to the Holy Spirit, we pray for him to fill the hearts of the faithful. Later in the prayer, we say, ". . . and they will be created." Why do we say they will be created when they are already created?

Come Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful, and kindle in them the fire of your love. Send forth your Spirit and they shall be created. And you shall renew the face of the earth.

The origins of the prayer are not well known. The line “send forth your Spirit and they shall be created” is a direct quote from Psalm 104:30. The context of the Psalm is that all good things come from the Lord, and he drives away evil.

The prayer resembles the words of St. Paul that in Christ we become a new creation (2 Cor. 5:17).