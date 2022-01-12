What’s the Catholic position on the existence of Aliens?

There is no Catholic position on the existence of aliens, as such. Whether life exists on other planets is a scientific, not a theological, question. If alien life on other planets is ever discovered, there are theological questions which can be considered.

In his novel Perelandra C. S. Lewis speculated about the possibility of a fallen race (such as ours) influencing unfallen extraterrestrials. We were affected by the fallen angel Satan. There’s nothing in the Bible to say humanity couldn’t have a similar effect on another race.

On the other hand, we might also play a part in the redemption of another race—a role in their salvation history. The good angels played an important part in ours (Mt 28:2-5; Acts 7:38, 53).