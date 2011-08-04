What Vocation May a Homosexual Pursue?

If marriage and the priesthood are out of the question, what should be the vocation of a chaste homosexual Catholic man who is striving to live according to the precepts of the Church?

Every human being, without exception, has the vocation to be a saint. Marriage and the priesthood are sacraments given to some people to form them into saints, for their own sake and for the sakes of those for whom they are responsible. If marriage and the priesthood are not possible, other lay vocations can help someone on the road to sainthood. For example, laymen can be lay religious, oblates, or members of a third order.