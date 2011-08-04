What is the Difference Between Magic and Illusion?

What is the difference between magic, which the Church condemns, and sleight-of-hand or illusion?

Sleight-of-hand or illusions are manipulations of physical reality to make a person think he sees—or doesn’t see—what the illusionist wants. The magic (also known as sorcery) that the Church condemns summons or attempts to manipulate supernatural power or preternatural spirits to further the magician’s ends (CCC 2117).