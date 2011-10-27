What is the Appropriate Role of a Pastoral Administrator in the Liturgy?

I recently attended Mass where a priest listened while a female pastoral administrator said the whole Mass except for the consecration prayer, which was spoken by the priest. What is the role of a pastoral administrator at Mass, and what is the role of a priest at Mass?

The role of pastoral administrator (female or male) is primarily an administrative job and not a liturgical one. The woman had no right to do anything in the sanctuary other than act as lector or extraordinary minister of Holy Communion if needed. The priest was obliged to perform all the functions that are required of the presider at Mass. The incident should be brought to the attention of the bishop.