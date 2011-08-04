Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback

Q&A

What is Required for a Valid Marriage Between a Catholic and a Non-Catholic?

Peggy Frye

Question:

What is required for a valid marriage between a Catholic and a non-Catholic?

Answer:

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, under the law in force in the Latin Church, a mixed marriage (baptized Catholic and a baptized non-Catholic) needs the express permission of ecclesiastical authority for it to be licit. In case of disparity of cult (baptized Catholic and a non-baptized person) the marriage will be not only illicit but invalid unless a dispensation from this impediment is obtained. This permission or dispensation presupposes that both parties know and do not exclude the essential ends and properties of marriage and the obligations assumed by the Catholic party to do what is in his power to see to the baptism and education of the children in the Catholic Church (CCC 1633–1637).

