What is liberation theology?

Liberation theology was a theological movement that began in the late 1960s in Latin America. It emphasized that the gospel was meant to liberate the downtrodden from their earthly poverty and oppression, with little or no emphasis on spiritual liberation from sin. The main problem with this approach to the gospel is that while Jesus had concern for the poor and distributed alms to them (John 13:29), he was much more concerned about the spiritual welfare of all mankind, whom he had come to save from sin, not from destitution.