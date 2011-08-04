Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback

Dear catholic.com visitors: This website from Catholic Answers, with all its many resources, is the world's largest source of explanations for Catholic beliefs and practices. A fully independent, lay-run, 501(c)(3) ministry that receives no funding from the institutional Church, we rely entirely on the generosity of everyday people like you to keep this website going with trustworthy , fresh, and relevant content. If everyone visiting this month gave just $1, catholic.com would be fully funded for an entire year. Do you find catholic.com helpful? Please make a gift today. SPECIAL PROMOTION FOR NEW MONTHLY DONATIONS! Thank you and God bless.

Dear catholic.com visitors: This website from Catholic Answers, with all its many resources, is the world's largest source of explanations for Catholic beliefs and practices. A fully independent, lay-run, 501(c)(3) ministry that receives no funding from the institutional Church, we rely entirely on the generosity of everyday people like you to keep this website going with trustworthy , fresh, and relevant content. If everyone visiting this month gave just $1, catholic.com would be fully funded for an entire year. Do you find catholic.com helpful? Please make a gift today. SPECIAL PROMOTION FOR NEW MONTHLY DONATIONS! Thank you and God bless.

Background Image
Q&A

What Happened to the Three Prayers at the End of Low Mass?

Peggy Frye

Question:

I remember three prayers that used to be said after the Low Mass. One was to St. Michael the Archangel. What were these prayers called and when were they removed?

Answer:

The prayers you’re referring to are called the Leonine prayers after Pope Leo XIII, who asked they be recited after Low Mass for the intention of the whole Church. Later, Pope Pius XI requested they be said for the conversion of Russia. The prayers consisted of three Hail Marys, one Hail Holy Queen, a prayer to St. Michael the Archangel, and a three-fold invocation to the Sacred Heart.

These prayers were never part of the Roman Missal. The instruction to remove the prayers came before the Second Vatican Council closed in 1964.

Did you like this content? Please help keep us ad-free

More from Catholic.com

 

 

 

 

 
Enjoying this content?  Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us