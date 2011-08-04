What are We Bound to Believe About Church Disciplines?

We Catholics must believe in all of the teachings of the Church regarding faith and morals. What about disciplinary matters? How much liberty do we have in this regard?

We are bound to obey the Church’s disciplinary directives as expressed in her canon law and liturgy. We are free to not like them and even to disagree with them. But we are expected to obey them.

When the pope or bishops express their personal opinions on matters, Catholics are free to embrace contrary opinions. An example of this would be the current Pope’s statements on capital punishment or the war in Iraq.