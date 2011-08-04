Was our RCIA Director Right to Say that Making the Sign of the Cross after Communion is Improper?

Question: The RCIA director at our parish said it was liturgically improper to bless yourself with the sign of the cross after receiving Communion. Can you point me to a Church document defining the appropriateness of this gesture? Answer:

The burden of proof lies with your RCIA director. Ask him or her to show you a Church document that states that the sign of the cross is improper after receiving the Eucharist. Such a document does not exist. The sign of the cross is always appropriate.