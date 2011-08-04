Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback

Q&A

Was Ham’s Sin Just Seeing His Father’s Nakedness?

Catholic Answers Staff

Question:

What was Ham’s sin against his father, Noah, which caused Noah to curse Ham and his offspring? Noah didn’t punish Ham simply because Ham saw Noah’s naked body, did he?

Answer:

It appears that Ham’s sin was disrespect for his father. Not only did he see his father drunk and passed out naked, but he told his brothers about his father’s state and did nothing to correct the situation (Gen. 9:21–22). It was his brothers who covered their father and did so while avoiding looking at him in his undignified state (Gen. 9:23). In the culture in which they lived, Ham’s decision to publicize Noah’s indiscretion with alcohol and his undignified sprawl would have been mortifying to his father and would have been considered extremely disrespectful.

