Was Ham’s Sin Just Seeing His Father’s Nakedness?

It appears that Ham’s sin was disrespect for his father. Not only did he see his father drunk and passed out naked, but he told his brothers about his father’s state and did nothing to correct the situation (Gen. 9:21–22). It was his brothers who covered their father and did so while avoiding looking at him in his undignified state (Gen. 9:23). In the culture in which they lived, Ham’s decision to publicize Noah’s indiscretion with alcohol and his undignified sprawl would have been mortifying to his father and would have been considered extremely disrespectful.