Question:
Answer:
The anointing of the sick is the sacrament given to those who are seriously ill.
The Apostolic Pardon is blessing with an indulgence that happens at the conclusion of the anointing of the sick if the recipient is in danger of death. The usual process is confession then anointing of the sick, and it is concluded with the Apostolic Pardon. While confession forgives the eternal punishment for sin, the indulgence attached to the Apostolic Pardon forgives temporal punishment due to sin.
The words of the blessing said by the priest for the Apostolic Pardon are:
By the authority given to me by the Apostolic See, I grant you a plenary indulgence and remission of all your sins, in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Through the sacred mysteries of human redemption, may almighty God release you from all punishments of the present life and of the life to come; may he open to you the gates of paradise, and lead you to everlasting joys. Amen.