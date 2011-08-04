Should We Have a Statue of Buddha in Our Home?

My wife placed a small statue of Buddha on the mantelpiece in our living room. I would rather not see it, but she claims it is just for ornamental purposes. Is there a problem with this?

There is nothing wrong with collecting artifacts from other cultures, including religious ones, so long as they are not used for non-Christian religious purposes and do not give scandal. But there is a problem with disturbing the spiritual peace of one’s husband and possibly scandalizing visitors who may not realize that the piece is ornamental. For those reasons, I recommend that your wife move the Buddha statue to a more obscure area of your home.