Should we Call the Old Testament the Hebrew Scriptures?

I have heard some religion teachers refer to the Old Testament as the Hebrew Scriptures. Is this an acceptable practice?

Generally speaking, when addressing a mixed audience of Christians and Jews, some consider it polite to call the Old Testament “the Hebrew Scriptures” to avoid the negative connotations of the term Old Testament for non-Christian Jews. Since either term is accurate for Christians, a Christian who does not wish to alienate a Jewish audience might choose to use the term many Jews prefer.