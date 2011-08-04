Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
Q&A

Should There Be a Crucifix in the Sanctuary?

Peggy Frye

Question:

Our church has a large cross with a figure of the risen Christ attached but no crucifix. Even the processional cross has the risen Christ. Shouldn’t there be a crucifix near the altar?

Answer:

The General Instruction of the Roman Missal instructs that there must be a cross (with a crucified corpus) on or near the altar, “positioned either on the altar or near it, and . . . clearly visible to the people gathered there” (GIRM 308). In the case where a crucifix is not in the sanctuary, the processional cross with the figure of Christ crucified upon it would be an option.

