Should I Read Theologians Who Just End Up Confusing my Faith?

I read what one theologian says, then what another theologian says, then what another says. I don’t understand any of them, and it just ends up confusing my faith. What’s wrong?

It might be that you’re reading things a bit over your head, but more likely the theologians you are encountering are not doing a good job of explaining things. If you are getting confused, change the books you are reading. Theology should elucidate and strengthen your faith. Stick with reading what is authentically Catholic and gives you a solid and clear understanding of the faith. Start with Frank Sheed’s Theology for Beginners and Theology and Sanity.