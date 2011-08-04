Should I Leave the Church Because of my Homosexuality?

I am a homosexual. I am also a Catholic who loves my religion but feels that it is against me. Should I abandon my Catholic beliefs, since I will never be accepted within the Church?

First of all, “homosexual” is not your identity. You are a Catholic who has same-sex attractions, and your Church is not “against” you.

Like every other human being, you have been blessed with existence not because you deserve it but because God in his generosity has given it to you. It is such a basic gift that most of us ordinarily don’t even think of it as such. If God wanted to take it back, he would not have to do anything; he would have to stop doing something. It’s a gift that he keeps giving, without which we would simply cease to exist. There is no way that we could ever pay him for this.

So from the start, we owe. Besides life itself, we all have many other gifts. Some of us can paint portraits or play the piano. None of us has every gift. Some of the greatest gifts God gives us are the individual crosses that he places in our lives that offer us the opportunity to grow in our love for him.