I’m Discouraged Because I’ve Been Told I Cannot Receive the Sacraments

I am a lesbian but will not go to any other church besides the Catholic Church. I have been discouraged from going because I am living with my girlfriend. Is it possible for me to be a lesbian and receive the sacraments?

There is no reason to be discouraged. The fact that you exist at this very moment is evidence of the Lord’s love for you. He continually expresses that love with every beat of your heart. He also was willing to allow his heart to stop as the result of much suffering on your behalf.

It is very possible to have same-sex attraction, be celibate, and live a very fulfilling life. He can make that happen if you want him to. For a firsthand perspective from a person in a situation like yours, see “The Courage to Do What Herod Didn’t Do”.