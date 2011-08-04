Should Catholics join the Odd Fellows?

You have spoken out against Catholics joining the Masons and similar organizations. How do you feel about the order of Odd Fellows?

It isn’t our feelings that are relevant; it’s canon law. Under canon 1374 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law, Catholics are forbidden to join societies which plot against the Church. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith applied this to Masons, indicating that Catholics who join Masonic organizations are engaged in serious sin and are to be barred from the Eucharist. See also our related article that elaborates further on Freemasonry’s problematic religious aspects. See too our related Q&A.

The Church has also judged that the Odd Fellows, the Knights of Pythias, the Orangemen, the Sons of Temperance, and the Communist Party are forbidden societies. Most Americans are familiar with the Masons and the Communist Party, but less familiar with the others.

The Odd Fellows was formed in England in 1812 and was brought to America in 1819. Like the Masons, it is a quasi-religious society, which is one of the Church’s chief objections against it. The group has chaplains, altars, high priests, ritual worship, and funeral ceremonies. Also like the Masons, its members are indifferentists and teach the equality of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam before God.