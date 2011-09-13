Should Catholics have or make Native American dreamcatchers? Should we accept this type of craft for a silent auction for the expansion of our church?

Displaying a dreamcatcher in a home is not a problem, assuming it is used solely for decorative purposes. If your church wishes to make clear that it is not encouraging use of dreamcatchers for any other purposes, the person who wishes to donate a dreamcatcher to your silent auction could be asked to tag it with a label stating, “Offered for decorative purposes only.”