May We Have Eucharistic Exposition While We Pray the Rosary?

My rosary group would like to have eucharistic exposition while we pray the rosary. Is this permissible?

It is permitted to pray the rosary publicly during eucharistic exposition. What’s not permitted is to expose the Eucharist for the sole purpose of reciting the rosary. The reason for this restriction is to ensure that pious exercises do not detract the faithful from the purpose of eucharistic adoration.

The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, in the 34th edition of Notitiae (1998), states the following: