May we Join the Priest in Praying the Eucharistic Prayer?

Praying the Eucharistic Prayer out loud in unison with the priest is not permitted. “It is the ordained priest who, acting in the person of Christ, brings about the eucharistic sacrifice and offers it to God in the name of all the people. For this reason, the Roman Missal prescribes that only the priest should recite the Eucharistic Prayer, while the people participate in faith and in silence” (Ecclesia de Eucharistia 28).