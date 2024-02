Satan and the fallen angels are certainly there—or will be on the last day (cf. CCC 392–93). As for human beings, Scripture implies that some will not be saved (Matt. 7:13–14), but it has not been given to us to know in this life who has not found salvation. Indeed, in union with God who desires the salvation of all men (1 Tim. 2:3–4), the Church prays for all who have died and hopes for the salvation of each person individually (CCC 1821).