I know there are many saints who led horrible lives before repenting and becoming priests or nuns, but is there a penitent saint who went on to have a good marriage?

One notable possibility for future beatification and eventual canonization is Jacques Fesch (1930-1957), a 20th-century Frenchman who murdered a police officer and who experienced a profound conversion during the years before his execution. He was also a married man who managed to reconcile with his wife during his time in prison. He did not have the opportunity to lead a normal married life with his wife, but that might mean he would be an even greater intercessor for others seeking to live out a marital vocation. The cause for his beatification is ongoing.