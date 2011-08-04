Is there a patron saint of dieters?

To my knowledge, there is not a saint who has been officially delegated as a patron for dieters, but it is possible to choose a saint with similar interests or life situation and pray to him for that intention. Some possibilities include St. Martha, who was known for her hospitality and is a patron of dietitians (although not dieters); St. Raphael the Archangel, whose name means “God heals”; St. Thomas Aquinas, who is believed to have been a large man; St. Catherine of Siena, who, at periods in her life, survived on the Eucharist alone; and St. Anthony of Padua, a patron of starving people.