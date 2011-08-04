Is Reverse Transubstantiation Possible?

Can the body of Christ turn back into bread again? I have come to believe that a child of the devil (1 Jn 3:8,10) can cause reverse transubstantiation to occur by going up to receive the body of Christ.

The theological ramifications of your suggestion are mind-boggling. The only reason that the apostles and their successors could change bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ is because Jesus explicitly told them to and thereby gave them the power to do it. He did not give them or anyone the power to change his body and blood back into bread and wine. That power originates in him—not in them. He alone has control of the eucharistic Presence. This is Catholic dogma and Catholics are obliged to hold to it.

First John 3:8 refers to someone who is in mortal sin. When such a person receives the Eucharist, the Eucharist is greatly dishonored and the person is guilty of sacrilege (see also 1 Cor 11:27-29). His sin does not have the power to cause “reverse transubstantiation.” There is no power on earth that can reverse what God has confected in the sacrament.