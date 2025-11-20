www.catholic.com/qa/is-masturbation-a-grave-sin
I’m 15 years old. I recently confessed sins of masturbation and perverted thoughts. I have spoken to two priests from different parishes, and they gave me this answer: that because of my age, and because of "raging hormones," I should not worry about it. The Catechism says otherwise. Is masturbation truly a grave sin if you’re 15 years old?
Yes. Masturbation is a grave sin at any age, even when your hormones may be “raging.” See our related Q&A for more information on masturbation and mortal sins.
