Can Objects be Cursed or Attached to Evil Spirits? How do I Combat This?

Question:
I feel a strong sense of evil from certain objects in our home, to the point that I cannot look at them without making a concentrated effort to do so. Is it possible for objects to be cursed or attached to evil spirits? If so, what can I do to combat this?
Answer:
Yes, objects can be cursed, just as objects can be blessed. I suggest that you dispose of the objects that bother you. In his book, Interview with an Exorcist, Fr. Jose Antonio Fortea writes that such objects should be burnt (110).
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us