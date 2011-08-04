Is it Judgmental to Point out Someone’s Error?

In a discussion with a non-Catholic, I pointed out that his beliefs were incorrect or unfounded according to Catholic Church teaching. He accused me of being judgmental. But failure or refusal to accept the truth could have eternal consequences. What constitutes being judgmental?

First, pointing out the truth is not judgmental. Here are a few more examples of what does not constitute being judgmental:

It is not judgmental to make a moral appraisal of whether a person’s actions are sinful or whether the person is likely culpable for them.

It is not judgmental to have a negative emotional reaction to what is objectively evil.

It is not judgmental to bear in mind that a person you have forgiven has committed harmful actions in the past and may commit them again in the future.

One way to avoid being judgmental is to avoid making rash judgments.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: