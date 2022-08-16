If a Valid Marriage Never Existed, What Exactly Is an Annulment “Nullifying?”

If it is determined by the proper tribunal that a valid marriage never existed, what exactly is an annulment "nullifying?"

An annulment is more accurately termed a “declaration of matrimonial nullity” and does not actually nullify anything. Rather, the annulment process determines whether what may appear to be a valid marriage is actually a valid marriage or not. If it is determined that a valid marriage does not exist, then it is declared that the marriage is null—that a valid marriage never existed.

In his book Annulments and the Catholic Church, Edward Peters explains that an annulment is