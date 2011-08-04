If I Can Reject the Church’s Teachings and Still Get to Heaven, Why Bother Being a Catholic?

Question:
If one can be of another faith that rejects Church teachings and still reach the kingdom of heaven, then what’s the point of being a Catholic?
Answer:
1. Catholicism is true.
2. Unless we strive to be faithful to the truth to the best of our understanding, we will not be saved.
3. The farther one is away from the Church, the less the chance of making it to heaven.
4. Those who culpably refuse to embrace the truth in the Church cannot be saved because they are ultimately rejecting Christ.
